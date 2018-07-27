Man dead after pedestrian-crash involving West Memphis police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One man is dead after a pedestrian-crash involving a West Memphis Police officer Thursday night.
According to the WMPD, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Broadway.
The pedestrian victim was apparently walking in the middle of the street. The officer was in non-emergency response, meaning he was just driving and did not have lights and sirens.
Arkansas State Police is now handling the investigation. Troopers were on the scene Thursday night.
The WMPD officer involved in the crash is on "administrative leave with pay" pending the investigation.
