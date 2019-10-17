Man dead after shooting at Mid-South Small Engines, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers are searching for answers after a deadly shooting.
Investigators said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah at Mid-South Small Engines.
Authorities told FOX13 one person was shot in front of the business. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
FOX13 has learned an employee has been detained. Preliminary information shows something was stolen, but it's unclear if a robbery actually took place.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
