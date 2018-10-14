Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say a man is dead after a shooting in Frayser.
MPD responded to a shots fired call at 10:34 Saturday night
Police arrived on the scene in the 1400 block of Dellwood.
At 10:34 p.m. MPD responded to a shots fired call at 1441 Dellwood. Officers located a male suffering from a GSW. The male was transported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 14, 2018
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
When the man was taken to Regional One for treatment, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
