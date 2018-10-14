  • Man dead after shooting in Frayser

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say a man is dead after a shooting in Frayser.

    MPD responded to a shots fired call at 10:34 Saturday night

    Police arrived on the scene in the 1400 block of Dellwood.

    Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    When the man was taken to Regional One for treatment, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

