  • Man dead after shooting in Hickory Hill

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead after a critical shooting in Hickory Hill. 

    Investigators say the 23-year-old man later died at the hospital from his injures.

    According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Outland Road. 

    MPD has not identified the victim. No suspect information is available at this time.

    Details around the shooting are still unclear.

