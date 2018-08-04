Man dead after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead after a critical shooting in Hickory Hill.
Investigators say the 23-year-old man later died at the hospital from his injures.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Outland Road.
At 3:29 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3720 Outland. One male victim was struck. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 3, 2018
No suspect info was given.
MPD has not identified the victim. No suspect information is available at this time.
The 23-year-old victim did not survive his injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 4, 2018
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips. https://t.co/zlBOWRRJuW
Details around the shooting are still unclear.
