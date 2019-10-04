MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Orange Mound Thursday night.
Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Pendleton at 7:25 p.m.
Police discovered one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has not been identified. No description of a suspect was given. If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jim Strickland will serve second term as Mayor of Memphis
- TBI issues endangered child alert for 2 missing teens from Memphis
- Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}