  • Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Orange Mound Thursday night.

    Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Pendleton at 7:25 p.m.

    Police discovered one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The victim has not been identified. No description of a suspect was given. If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

