Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a deadly shooting near Orange Mound.
Police arrived on the scene at 1:54 Sunday afternoon on Pendleton and Burns.
MPD told FOX13 a man was shot and killed on the scene.
Investigators say a man was seen running from the scene, he was possibly driving a black Buick.
If you have any information on the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
A male black suspect in all black clothing was seen running form the scene but possibly escaped in a black Buick.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
