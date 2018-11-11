  • Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, suspect on the run

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a deadly shooting near Orange Mound.

    Police arrived on the scene at 1:54 Sunday afternoon on Pendleton and Burns.

    MPD told FOX13 a man was shot and killed on the scene.

    Investigators say a man was seen running from the scene, he was possibly driving a black Buick.

    If you have any information on the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

