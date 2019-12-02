  • Man dead after shooting near Hickory Hill Road, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a homicide near the Hickory Hill and Ridgeway Estates neighborhoods.

    Officers were called to the Boulevard Apartments off of Ravenoak Drive where one man was found with a gunshot wound. He did not survive, police said. 

    The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan which possibly was an Altima. 

    If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

