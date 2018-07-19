Man dead after slamming truck into the back of an 18-wheeler

One man is dead after a crash on Highway 78.
According to sources, the victim was driving when he ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.
Trending stories:
- Man kidnapped, tortured by fake police officers in Memphis
- Victim rushed to hospital after being shot at Memphis apartment complex
- Ex-Disney World dancer claims she was fired over pregnancy in lawsuit
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The Olive Branch Police Department is investigating.
"Officers are currently working a traffic accident on westbound Hwy 78 just west of Craft Road. Traffic is being diverted onto Craft Rd, then onto Hwy 178. Please avoid this area, if possible. Thanks and be safe," OBPD said in a Facebook post.
FOX13 is working to learn the name of the victim which police have not released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}