Man dead after triple shooting in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after three people were shot in southeast Memphis.
Investigators were called to the 4700 of Barkshire on Sunday.
One man was shot and killed on the scene, two other men were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
MPD told FOX13 one man is in critical condition, another man is in non-critical condition.
The possible suspect fled the scene in a maroon sedan, according to MPD.
If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this investigation.
