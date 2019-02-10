Man dead, another arrested after fatal stabbing, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a fatal stabbing in Raleigh.
Markell Austin, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
Check back for more updates on this investigation.
One male adult was pronounced dead on the scene following a stabbing in a Memphis neighborhood.
Officers are on the scene in the 3500 block of Covington Pike.
According to police, an adult male was stabbed nearby at Old Brownsville Rd. and Yale Rd.
The victim was able to reach a business nearby to call for assistance.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
One person has been detained.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
