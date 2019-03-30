Man dead, another critical victim found at nearby MFD station after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a fatal shooting near the airport.
Officers are on the scene in the 2900 block of Southwall St.
Police said a man was shot and killed outside the home.
Another shooting victim was found at Memphis Fire Station 22. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
