  • Man dead following shooting at Memphis convenience store

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another homicide has occurred in the City of Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, Crump Station officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood, where a man has been shot.

    The victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene.

    The suspects, who are believed to be known to the victim, fled the scene and are not in custody at this time.

