  • Man dead following shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Omar Robinson St and Heard Ave. Police told FOX13 a man had been shot. 

    He was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    No suspect info is available at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

