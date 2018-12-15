Man dead following shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Omar Robinson St and Heard Ave. Police told FOX13 a man had been shot.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heard and Omar Robinson. One male has been located with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2018
This is an ongoing investigation.
No suspect info is available at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.
