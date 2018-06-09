Man dead following shooting in Tipton County

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A man is dead following a shooting in Tipton County.
According to TBI, the shooting happened Thursday night near the 9000 block of HWY 59 West in Burlison, TN.
TBI identified the man who died as 28-year-old Alex Uttz.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Check back for updates as we learn more.
