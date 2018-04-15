Man dead following shooting in Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven.
The shooting happened at the New Horizon Apartments located in the 1800 block of Baroness Dr. According to police, they received a call around 3:56 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived to the scene, a man was found dead near a car.
Memphis Police investigating shooting deep inside New Horizon Apartments.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 15, 2018
One man shot, unresponsive.
Suspect fled on foot with white, shirt and black pants.
I saw scene briefly before getting kicked off property. I’ll have more tonight and a look at crime at the complex. pic.twitter.com/Jm831KEunR
The suspect fled on foot wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to police. He is still on the run armed with a black firearm.
