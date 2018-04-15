  • Man dead following shooting in Whitehaven apartment complex

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    The shooting happened at the New Horizon Apartments located in the 1800 block of Baroness Dr. According to police, they received a call around 3:56 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived to the scene, a man was found dead near a car. 

    The suspect fled on foot wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to police. He is still on the run armed with a black firearm. 

    We are working to learn more info, so check back for updates. 

