Man dead following shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven Friday.
The shooting occurred on Wesley Forest Place West around 4:45 p.m.
MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 4025 Wesley Forest Place South. The victim is a male and is extremely critical. Neely and Wesley Forest has been shut down.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2018
According to Memphis police, the victim was in "extremely critical" condition and two roads were closed surrounding the scene.
MPD said Neely Road and Wesley Forest Place West were shut down as police investigated.
The two male suspects occupied a gray vehicle.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
Trending stories:
- Black woman handcuffed, accused of shoplifting after returning items to Victoria's Secret
- Tennessee deputy's killer allegedly lied to investigators, tried to rationalize murder
- Memphis mother gives birth in an ambulance
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}