  • Man dead following shooting in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. 

    The shooting occurred on Wesley Forest Place West around 4:45 p.m.

    According to Memphis police, the victim was in "extremely critical" condition and two roads were closed surrounding the scene.

    MPD said Neely Road and Wesley Forest Place West were shut down as police investigated.

    The two male suspects occupied a gray vehicle.

    This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

