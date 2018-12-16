  • Man dead following shooting near Raleigh church

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday evening in Raleigh. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to a man down call around 4:15 p.m. at the corner of Chapel and New Raleigh. When they arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot. 

    He was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    This is an ongoing investigation, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

    If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories