Man dead following shooting near Raleigh church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday evening in Raleigh.
According to MPD, officers responded to a man down call around 4:15 p.m. at the corner of Chapel and New Raleigh. When they arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot.
Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a man down call at Chapel and New Raleigh. Officers located a male who had been shot and pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 16, 2018
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.
If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
