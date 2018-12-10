Man dead, several streets blocked after early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after an early morning shooting in South Memphis.
Several streets are blocked in the area as the investigation is underway.
MFD told FOX13 the call came in around 3:30 a.m. CSI investigators have also been spotted on the scene.
I’m at an abnormally huge scene. Reports of a fire from MFD... but the CSI van just showed up. I’m on Latham & Trigg. Third is also blocked. MFD said call came in from Richmond. You can see how far that is from where we are stopped. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/I9S3Y9H49Z— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) December 10, 2018
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
FOX13 is LIVE as the scene continues to expand in South Memphis. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.
