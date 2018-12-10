  • Man dead, several streets blocked after early morning shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after an early morning shooting in South Memphis.

    Several streets are blocked in the area as the investigation is underway.

    MFD told FOX13 the call came in around 3:30 a.m. CSI investigators have also been spotted on the scene.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    FOX13 is LIVE as the scene continues to expand in South Memphis. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories