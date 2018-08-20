  • Man dead, two others shot at Memphis apartment complex, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead and two others are recovering following a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to the 4990 block of Cotton Ln, which is the Cottonwood Apartments, around 5:33 p.m. for a robbery call. When officers arrived they noticed three men had been shot.

    One man was shot and killed after taking a gunshot wound to the chest. Two other men were shot and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD. 

    No suspect information is available at this time, according to the Memphis Police Department. 

    If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories