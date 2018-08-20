Man dead, two others shot at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead and two others are recovering following a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to MPD, officers responded to the 4990 block of Cotton Ln, which is the Cottonwood Apartments, around 5:33 p.m. for a robbery call. When officers arrived they noticed three men had been shot.
At 5:33 p.m. officers responded to a robbery call at 4995 Cotton Ln. An adult male was located suffering from a gsw to the chest. He was pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2018
Two more adult male victims were xported non-critical to ROH.
No suspect info was given. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers.
