Man dead, woman critically injured in North Mississippi double shooting

    By: Solomon Puryear

    Updated:

    COLDWATER, Miss. - A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a double shooting in Coldwater, Mississippi.

    The incident happened late Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Parkway Street.

    28-year-old Rodney Wilkins was shot and killed, and 24-year-old LaShanda Johnson was shot and rushed to Regional One Medicial Center in critical condition.

    Coldwater Police Department has confirmed with FOX13 that a person of interest is in police custody. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

