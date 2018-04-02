Man dead, woman critically injured in North Mississippi double shooting

COLDWATER, Miss. - A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a double shooting in Coldwater, Mississippi.
The incident happened late Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Parkway Street.
28-year-old Rodney Wilkins was shot and killed, and 24-year-old LaShanda Johnson was shot and rushed to Regional One Medicial Center in critical condition.
Coldwater Police Department has confirmed with FOX13 that a person of interest is in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
