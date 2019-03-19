Man dead, woman injured after being shot, found in front of Mid-South police station

One person is dead and another was flown to a Memphis hospital after an incident in Mississippi.
According to the Batesville Police, officers pulled up in front of the Batesville Police Department to check on two vehicles around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Police have not released the names, however, they did call it a 'domestic situation.'
FOX13 learned from the Coroner's office that the woman was shot multiple times.
"The preliminary investigation is leading to a domestic situation that ended with one person flown to Regional One in Memphis and another person deceased," police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said they do not believe there are other suspects and there is no danger to the public.
FOX13 is working to learn more details and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}