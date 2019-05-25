  • Man dead, woman injured after incident in Raleigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police said a man is dead and a woman is injured after investigators responded to a wounding call in Raleigh.

    Officers responded to the scene at 9:37 Friday night in the 3300 block of Hanna Drive.

    MPD found a woman injured on the scene and a man unresponsive.

    The woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, the man was pronounced dead. 

    Another man has been detained in connection to the case.

    This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

