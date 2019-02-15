0 Man desperate for justice two years since brother murdered inside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man said he’s still desperately looking for justice two years since his brother was killed inside a Southeast Memphis hotel.

Donnell Love was killed during a robbery at the Governor’s Inn in 2017.

Since the deadly shooting, two people were charged with being involved. They were arrested, but later released due to lack of prosecution.

“Nobody wants to be a snitch. Nobody wants to tell,” Bruce Love told FOX13.

It’s been two long years and Bruce Love still wonders what happened to his brother inside the Governor’s Inn.

Police said Donnell Love was killed during a robbery on Feb. 12, 2017 – two days before Valentine’s Day.

“It’s always rough. It was two days before Valentine’s Day when he was killed so this holiday is never a real great one for us,” Love said.

Police initially charged Christopher Mabry and Kevion Burks with first-degree murder for robbing and shooting Love.

Both were released due to lack of prosecution after a star witness refused to show in court.

“Without witnesses and someone willing to come forward and stick with it, it’s really nothing we can do,” Love said.

Love said Governor’s Inn is a hotel he drives by every day, hoping someday justice finally finds his brother’s killers.

Investigators told FOX13 no one is currently charged in the case.

