Man detained, accused of crashing stolen vehicle after police chase in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Deputies detained a suspect who they said abandoned a stolen vehicle after a police chase in Memphis.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued the suspect who fled a traffic stop near Winchester Road and Clearbrook Street in Parkway Village.
Deputies pursued a vehicle that fled a traffic stop near Winchester and Clearbrook.
That truck was abandoned at last scene. (See above)
Suspect still at-large.
Officials said that truck was stolen, and a police chase ensued.
According to SCSO, the suspect abandoned the stolen truck after crashing on Honeywood Avenue near Dothan Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Since then, deputies have surrounded a home in the area.
FOX13 crews observed a man being taken into custody in that area, and deputies confirmed that man was the original suspect in this incident.
The man has not yet been identified by investigators. It is unclear what charges he will be facing.
Authorities recovered the vehicle, and there were no injuries reported.
SCSO has detained one male subject at the 5200 block of Honeywood Ave. who is believed to be the person who fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle at 2:15 pm today. Detectives have recovered the vehicle at Castleman and Teal. There are no injuries reported.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 17, 2019
