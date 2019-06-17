  • Man detained, accused of crashing stolen vehicle after police chase in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Deputies detained a suspect who they said abandoned a stolen vehicle after a police chase in Memphis.

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued the suspect who fled a traffic stop near Winchester Road and Clearbrook Street in Parkway Village. 

    Officials said that truck was stolen, and a police chase ensued.

    According to SCSO, the suspect abandoned the stolen truck after crashing on Honeywood Avenue near Dothan Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Since then, deputies have surrounded a home in the area. 

    FOX13 crews observed a man being taken into custody in that area, and deputies confirmed that man was the original suspect in this incident.

    The man has not yet been identified by investigators. It is unclear what charges he will be facing.

    Authorities recovered the vehicle, and there were no injuries reported. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories