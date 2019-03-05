  • Man detained after 2 people shot in North Memphis, police say

    NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have detained a man after a man and woman were shot in North Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Claybrook Street, according to Memphis police.

    MPD said the male victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Officers detained one man in connection with the shooting. Police have not yet said if he will be arrested.

    A woman was also grazed by a bullet in the incident. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in non-critical condition. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

