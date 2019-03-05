Man detained after 2 people shot in North Memphis, police say

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have detained a man after a man and woman were shot in North Memphis.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Claybrook Street, according to Memphis police.
**Correction**— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2019
Officers have a male detained. A female was grazed and is listed as non-critical. https://t.co/pwmshwrIa6
MPD said the male victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers detained one man in connection with the shooting. Police have not yet said if he will be arrested.
A woman was also grazed by a bullet in the incident. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in non-critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
