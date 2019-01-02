  • Man detained after ‘altercation' ends in shooting in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is being detained by police after an “altercation” ended in a shooting in Memphis. 

    Police said the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. 

    According to MPD, two men were involved in an “altercation,” and one of them was shot as a result. 

    The victim – who was not identified – ran to a fire station on Knight Arnold to get help. He was rushed to the hospital but is listed in non-critical condition. 

    Police have one person detained in connection with the shooting. 

