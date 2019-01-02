Man detained after ‘altercation' ends in shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is being detained by police after an “altercation” ended in a shooting in Memphis.
Police said the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.
According to MPD, two men were involved in an “altercation,” and one of them was shot as a result.
At 12:42 p.m. MPD responded to a call at 3891 Lamar. There was an altercation between two males at 3891 Lamar and one male was shot. The shooting victim went to 3909 Knight Arnold for aid and was transported non-critical to ROH. Officers have one male detained.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 2, 2019
The victim – who was not identified – ran to a fire station on Knight Arnold to get help. He was rushed to the hospital but is listed in non-critical condition.
Police have one person detained in connection with the shooting.
This is a developing story.
