Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-240, thrown 'several feet' in the air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - NOTE: A previous version of this story citing Memphis fire officials incorrectly reported the victim was hit on Union Avenue before falling onto I-240. Memphis police clarified a bridge was not involved.
Officials are responding to a pedestrian accident on a Memphis interstate.
PHOTOS: Man falls from overpass onto I-240, dies after being hit by car
According to police, a man was trying to cross I-240 when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound.
Police told FOX13 the man was thrown "several feet" in the air.
Memphis police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not yet identified the victim.
According to TDOT, I-240 northbound is partially blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Southbound traffic is not currently being affected.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Crump Station officers are on the scene of a PEDESTRIAN related crash at I-240 and Union northbound. One male has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}