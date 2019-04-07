  • Man dies after being shot at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot Saturday night in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Deerfield at the Deerfield Apartments.

    Police said a man was transported to Regional One in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.

    Investigators said the victim and suspect may have known each other, but the suspect is not in custody at this time.

