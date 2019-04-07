Man dies after being shot at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot Saturday night in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Deerfield at the Deerfield Apartments.
Police said a man was transported to Regional One in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.
Investigators said the victim and suspect may have known each other, but the suspect is not in custody at this time.
At approx. 8 p.m., offcrs resp. to a shooting @ 5716 Deerfield, Deerfield Apts. One male was shot & xported to ROH in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased. The suspect is possibly known, but is not in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2019
