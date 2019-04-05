Man dies after being shot in Collierville, sources say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - One woman is in custody and a man is dead after two people were shot at a Collierville apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian Park Apartments on Shea Road.
According to Collierville police, a man and a woman were shot in the incident that appeared to be a “domestic situation.”
Neither victim has been identified, but both were taken to Regional One. Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died at the hospital, sources say. The woman is expected to be okay.
Police took one woman into custody after the shooting. Her identity was not released either.
No additional information was released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
