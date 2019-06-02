Man dies after being shot while riding motorcycle on I-240, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot on his motorcycle on I-240, according to police.
Memphis police said the man – who has not yet been identified – was shot on I-240 around 11 p.m. Saturday at I-240 and Airways Boulevard.
He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but the victim was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said the suspected shooter was possibly driving a dark-colored vehicle.
According to Memphis police, all lanes on I-240 westbound and Airways Boulevard were closed between around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday as officers investigated the area.
The roadways were back open after 5 a.m.
Last night at approx 11 pm officers responded to a shooting at I-240//Airway. One male, who was driving a motorcycle westbound I-240, had been shot and xported to ROH in critical condition. The victim was later pronounced deceased. The suspect was possibly in a dark color car.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2019
