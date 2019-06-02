  • Man dies after being shot while riding motorcycle on I-240, MPD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot on his motorcycle on I-240, according to police.

    Memphis police said the man – who has not yet been identified – was shot on I-240 around 11 p.m. Saturday at I-240 and Airways Boulevard.

    He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

    Investigators said the suspected shooter was possibly driving a dark-colored vehicle.

    According to Memphis police, all lanes on I-240 westbound and Airways Boulevard were closed between around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday as officers investigated the area.

    The roadways were back open after 5 a.m.

