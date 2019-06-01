Man dies after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Springdale Street and North Hubert Circle in Hyde Park.
The male victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
However, police said he later was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
No one has been arrested at this point, and MPD has not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
Crump Station officers are currently working a shooting at North Hubert and Springdale. One male was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was xported in critical condition to ROH where he was later pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2019
