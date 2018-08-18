  • Man dies after shooting in South Memphis

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed in a shooting in South Memphis Friday night. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue. 

    MPD officers found the man with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The man – who has not yet been identified – died of his injuries at the hospital. 

    Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

    No information for a suspect was released. 

