  • Man dies after striking a pole on Overton Crossing, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Delano Ave. and Overton Crossing St. after a car struck a pole.

    The crash happened about 4:22 a.m. today, police said.  

    The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories