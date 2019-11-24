Man dies after striking a pole on Overton Crossing, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Delano Ave. and Overton Crossing St. after a car struck a pole.
The crash happened about 4:22 a.m. today, police said.
The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
