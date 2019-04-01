0 Man dies after ‘struggle' with Southaven police officers on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man died after suffering from a “medical emergency” while involved in a “struggle” with a Southaven police officer, according to investigators.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on March 30 on Interstate 55 one mile south of Church Road.

According to a release from Southaven police, officers saw a vehicle parked near the center median, partially blocking the roadway.

Officers “stopped to check on the driver to offer assistance,” the release said.

Police said officers determined the driver may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

At that point, investigators said the driver – who was not identified – refused to get out of the vehicle and “became combative.”

That is when a “struggle ensued with the officers,” according to police.

Officers then noticed the driver began to “suffer from some type of medical emergency and then became unresponsive,” the release said.

The driver was then rushed to Baptist DeSoto after officers tried to administer first-aid. However, that driver was pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor.

The man's official cause of death was not disclosed by investigators.

No other information is being made available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing by Southaven police.

