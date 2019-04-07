Man dies at hospital after overnight shooting

Memphis, Tenn - A man is dead after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
At approximately 9:30 pm, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Sharpe.
One male was located with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he has since died.
Police said this is now a homicide investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking that anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}