Man dies following car crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a car crash in a Memphis Wednesday.
Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Thomas Street and Frayser Boulevard in Frayser Wednesday afternoon.
According to MPD, one man involved in the accident was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said that man died from his injuries Thursday.
The victim was identified as Thomas Gregsby, 33.
No other injuries were reported in the accident.
