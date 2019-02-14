Man dies following tractor-trailer crash on I-40

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The original crash injured three people, but when the ambulance crashed into a Shelby County Sheriff's and Tennessee Highway Patrol car, two other people, who FOX13 learned were inside the ambulance, were also taken to the hospital.
A total of five people were transported. One man, who THP identified as Antonio Mendez-Gonzalez, died in the back of the ambulance, according to the original accident report.
An ambulance responding to a scene of a tractor-trailer crash hit multiple Shelby County Sheriff's Patrol cars.
He suffered a heart attack and had 'no injuries shown at the time,' THP said.
However, we received conflicting reports regarding the location of the victim's death.
Brent Perkins, the public information officer for the Shelby County Fire Department, told FOX13 the victim died inside the hospital -- not in the ambulance.
The driver of the Shelby County ambulance currently has charges listed as pending.
