Man dies four days after being shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has died four days after being shot in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened April 28 at 1:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lake Grove. The victim, 38-year-old Willie Douglas, was transported in critical condition to Regional One.
On May 1, Douglas died from the shooting. This is now a homicide investigation, according to Memphis police.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
