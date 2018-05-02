  • Man dies four days after being shot in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has died four days after being shot in Memphis.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened April 28 at 1:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lake Grove. The victim, 38-year-old Willie Douglas, was transported in critical condition to Regional One. 

    On May 1, Douglas died from the shooting. This is now a homicide investigation, according to Memphis police. 

    If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

