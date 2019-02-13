  • Man dies in ambulance while being transported from I-40 crash, accident report says

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - An ambulance responding to a scene of a tractor-trailer crash hit multiple Shelby County Sheriff's Patrol cars. 

    The original crash injured three people, but when the ambulance crashed into a Shelby County Sheriff's and Tennessee Highway Patrol car, two other people, who FOX13 learned were inside the ambulance, were also taken to the hospital. 

    A total of five people were transported. One man, who THP identified as Antonio Mendez-Gonzalez, died in the back of the ambulance, according to the original accident report.

    He suffered a heart attack and had 'no injuries shown at the time,' THP said.  

    The driver of the Shelby County ambulance currently has charges listed as pending. 

