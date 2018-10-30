Man drives off with officer hanging out of car during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who they said drove off during a traffic stop on a Memphis interstate – with the officer hanging out of the car.
MPD said Jerry Moore was pulled over at I-40 and Appling Road by an officer around 3 a.m. Sunday.
During the traffic stop, Moore drove off “with the officer partially in the car,” according to police.
On 10/28/18 at 3:00 a.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Jerry Moore at I-40 and Appling. Moore drove off with the with the officer partially in the car and attempted to run the officer into the median.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2018
A warrant for Jerry Moore's arrest has been obtained. pic.twitter.com/o5DvySAONc
Police said Moore also attempted to run the officer into the median on I-40.
Officials said the officer involved is okay, having suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police.
