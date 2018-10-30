  • Man drives off with officer hanging out of car during traffic stop on I-40

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who they said drove off during a traffic stop on a Memphis interstate – with the officer hanging out of the car. 

    MPD said Jerry Moore was pulled over at I-40 and Appling Road by an officer around 3 a.m. Sunday. 

    During the traffic stop, Moore drove off “with the officer partially in the car,” according to police. 

    Police said Moore also attempted to run the officer into the median on I-40. 

    Officials said the officer involved is okay, having suffered minor injuries.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police. 

