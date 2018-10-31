0 Man drives off with police officer hanging out of car during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who they said drove off during a traffic stop on a Memphis interstate – with the officer hanging out of the car.

MPD said Jerry Moore was pulled over at I-40 and Appling Road by an officer around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Moore had an active warrant for his arrest for burglary. He refused to exit the vehicle, and the officer attempted to remove him from it.

During the traffic stop, Moore drove off “with the officer partially in the car,” according to police.

On 10/28/18 at 3:00 a.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Jerry Moore at I-40 and Appling. Moore drove off with the with the officer partially in the car and attempted to run the officer into the median.

A warrant for Jerry Moore's arrest has been obtained. pic.twitter.com/o5DvySAONc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2018

Moore crossed four lanes of traffic, attempting to “side swipe the officer onto the concrete median,” MPD said.

The officer let go and Moore hit the barrier before driving away eastbound on I-40.

The vehicle was later recovered after being involved in another accident, police said.

Moore is wanted for charges of second-degree murder.

Officials said the officer involved is okay, having suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.