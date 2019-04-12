Man ducks for cover during drive-by shooting as police investigate murder two streets over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - While police were investigating a double murder in a Memphis neighborhood, gunfire erupted just two streets over in an apparent drive-by shooting.
Officers were at a crime scene in the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive – where two men were killed on the morning of April 11 – when they heard several gunshots. Multiple cruisers left the scene to investigate and they were flagged down by a man in the 4300 block of Ryan Street, which was less than half a mile away.
The victim told police he was in his driveway when a dark green Dodge Charge pulled in front of his home. He said four men were in the vehicle, and a man in the backseat fired two to three shots at him, according to a police narrative.
The man told investigators the car began to drive off, but then it made a U-turn and the same suspects fired another two or three gunshots. The vehicle then drove off southbound on Ryan Street.
While investigating the crime scene, officers found a spent shell .40 caliber shell casing in front of the home, bullet holes in the rear and front windshields of the victim’s car, a bullet lodged inside the house just below a window, and a bullet stuck in exterior of the house, according to MPD.
Police collected the shell casing and the bullets for evidence.
