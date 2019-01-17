Man embezzled money from trust to take luxurious vacation, buy items for his home, court says

A Mid-South man was sentenced today for stealing thousands of dollars from a trust he was supposed to look over.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Brian Black embezzled at least $178,000 from the trust account of the Oleen H. Fewell Estate.
Black was the Chancery Court appointed trustee for the trust, which had been set up by the will of Oleen Fewell for benefit of her daughter, Sharon Connor of Alamo, Tennessee.
Instead of using the trust’s money for the benefit only of her daughter, Black spent a large part of the trust’s funds for himself.
"Black wrote over $70,000 in trust checks directly to himself, spent almost $6,000 of trust money to take a vacation trip to Florida to attend the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team fantasy camp, and used over $12,000 of trust money to buy items for his own home in Dyersburg," the DOJ said.
By the time the investigation had started, all of the money has been spent.
