Man embezzles $30,000 in merchandise from Bass Pro, police say

An employee from Bass Pro Shop is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the store.
Police were notified of the theft after someone noticed there were issues with inventory. Multiple items were missing that were listed as returns.
Alan Weems, according to police, was not properly returning items which allowed him to take the items and cash from the business. He also altered the position of the camera so it would not catch him in the act, police said.
Weems is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.
