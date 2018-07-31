0 Man escapes 201 Poplar while waiting to be taken into custody, court says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect who was in court for violating a protective order was able to escape from a courtroom Monday.

Court records said Devonte Blaine, 24, was ordered by a judge to be taken into custody after his arraignment.

Trending stories:

He was placed behind the containment wall, which is where suspects wait to be taken into custody.

SCSO Spokesperson Earle Farrell said he bolted when deputies were trying to put handcuffs on him.

Records show he climbed over the wall and ran away. While he was fleeing, he slammed into a woman who was walking into 201 Poplar.

His mother, Brenda, was at both court appearances. She tells FOX13 she left before he fled, and went home to see deputies were already there.

“All I knew is they had raised his bond and they put him in the back,” she said. “I didn’t know anything else.”

She told FOX13 he went to Christ Community Health Clinic.

“He felt like he just needed some help,” she said. “He panicked and he felt like he just needed some help.”

He was on the run but was eventually taken into custody at 4 pm. Brenda said he turned himself in.

Blaine now faces evading arrest and simple assault charges. He will be back in court Friday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.