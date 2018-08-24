MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A prisoner in North Mississippi escaped during a transport Thursday.
Holly Springs police told FOX13 an officer was transporting a prisoner to the Marshall County Jail when the prisoner escaped.
Police said they arrived at the jail around 12 p.m., and when he took his hand off the prisoner for “a brief second,” the prisoner ran into the woods.
The escaped prisoner has been identified as Kevin Richardson.
The man is still on the run and has not been seen since the escape.
He was being brought in for the narcotics unit, police said.
According to officials, the prisoner is likely still in his handcuffs.
FOX13 reached out to Marshall County officials for the name of the prisoner.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
