  • Man escapes police custody while being taken to 201 Poplar

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man broke free from officers and escaped police custody while being transported to jail. 

    According to MPD, Jamion McMoore, 28, was being taken from Regional One to 201 Poplar when he broke away from officers and fled the scene. 

    Police said Moore has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and traffic charges. 

    Moore was taken into custody Thursday night, police said. 

