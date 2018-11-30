Man escapes police custody while being taken to 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man broke free from officers and escaped police custody while being transported to jail.
According to MPD, Jamion McMoore, 28, was being taken from Regional One to 201 Poplar when he broke away from officers and fled the scene.
While attempting to xport a wanted party from Regional One Hospital to 201 Poplar, the suspect broke away from officers & fled the scene. This individual has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and traffic charges. If you have seen Jamion McMoore, 28, contact police! pic.twitter.com/cEqkIrHD1H— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 30, 2018
Police said Moore has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and traffic charges.
Moore was taken into custody Thursday night, police said.
