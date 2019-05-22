0 Man escapes, steals cop car after being arrested in Southaven, later found in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police investigation crossed state lines today and it involved equipment officers use every day —someone stole a police car from Southaven police.

There were countless police officers and sheriff's deputies earlier from several different agencies.

According to Southaven police, officers were called to Booneville Drive in Southaven for a narcotics complaint. Officers came into contact with the alleged suspect, Michael E. Larson.

Officers said the 37-year-old had a warrant with the Horn Lake Police Department. Southaven police said they detained, handcuffed and placed Larson into the back of a Southaven police Unit.

Shortly after, Larson stole the patrol car and led other Southaven officers in a pursuit.

Neighbors told FOX13 a man left the Southaven squad in the 800 block of Marsh Avenue, then ran into a house up the street.

BREAKING: Squad car stolen from Southhaven PD. It was abandoned near W Shirley and Marsh in Memphis. Suspect was found nearby by MPD K-9 unit - he is now in custody pic.twitter.com/fo5LuN73Uw — Leah Jordan (@LeahJordanMedia) May 22, 2019

Just before 12:30 this afternoon, Memphis police got a call from Southaven Police: A man stole a Southaven cruiser and was on the run.

MPD was notified that a Southaven PD squad car had been stolen. MPD Air Support Unit was advised to check the area. The squad car was located abandoned in the 800 blk of Marsh. The suspect was apprehended by MPD Canine in the 3100 blk Shirley. pic.twitter.com/26oMmckEJU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2019

MPD Lieutenant said MPD deployed its air support unit and checked the area from the skies.

Wthin an hour, the squad car was found abandoned on Marsh Avenue in Frayser.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera —but told FOX13 they saw the man run up the street and into a house.

Memphis police thanked citizens for their help.

Thank you to the citizens who provided information relative to this stolen squad car. MPD received a tip from a citizen of where the abandoned squad car was, they checked the location, and it was located. Great looking out! — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2019

The investigation is still ongoing and Larson is currently charged with stealing a vehicle. According to Southaven police, more charges will be filed later.

