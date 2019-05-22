  • Man escapes, steals cop car after being arrested in Southaven, later found in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Leah Jordan

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police investigation crossed state lines today and it involved equipment officers use every day —someone stole a police car from Southaven police.

    There were countless police officers and sheriff's deputies earlier from several different agencies.

    According to Southaven police, officers were called to Booneville Drive in Southaven for a narcotics complaint. Officers came into contact with the alleged suspect, Michael E. Larson.

    Officers said the 37-year-old had a warrant with the Horn Lake Police Department. Southaven police said they detained, handcuffed and placed Larson into the back of a Southaven police Unit.

    Shortly after, Larson stole the patrol car and led other Southaven officers in a pursuit.

    Neighbors told FOX13 a man left the Southaven squad in the 800 block of Marsh Avenue, then ran into a house up the street.

    Just before 12:30 this afternoon, Memphis police got a call from Southaven Police: A man stole a Southaven cruiser and was on the run.

    MPD Lieutenant said MPD deployed its air support unit and checked the area from the skies.

    Wthin an hour, the squad car was found abandoned on Marsh Avenue in Frayser.

    Neighbors did not want to go on camera —but told FOX13 they saw the man run up the street and into a house.

    Memphis police thanked citizens for their help.

    The investigation is still ongoing and Larson is currently charged with stealing a vehicle. According to Southaven police, more charges will be filed later.

