Man exposes himself to 11-year-old in mall bathroom, police say

A man was arrested for exposing himself to an 11-year-old boy inside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.
Police took to social to not only inform the public about what happened but also to warn parents to make sure they talk to their children about stranger danger.
Robert Lee Collier is charged with criminal attempted: especially aggravated kidnapping and criminal attempted aggravated sexual battery.
The boy yelled 'stop' when the Collier started to expose himself, police said. The mother then quickly responded after hearing her child yell.
