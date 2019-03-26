Man extremely critical, 1 detained after shooting behind local middle school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting behind a middle school in Westwood.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Westmont near Chickasaw Middle School.
Investigators say a man was found on the scene unresponsive. He's now listed in extremely critical condition.
One person has been detained on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
