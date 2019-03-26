  • Man extremely critical, 1 detained after shooting behind local middle school

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting behind a middle school in Westwood.

    Police responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Westmont near Chickasaw Middle School.

    Investigators say a man was found on the scene unresponsive. He's now listed in extremely critical condition.

    One person has been detained on the scene.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

